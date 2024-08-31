Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

A new Army-made software application is allowing soldiers to identify a target and send a fire mission in under a minute when it used to take 15 minutes. Those same soldiers have rigged cheap drones with a cheap, off-the-shelf circuit board and sensor to make electronic decoys of their command posts, throwing enemy fires off target.

This brave new world in Army electronic warfare was on display recently during the 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division’s rotation this month at the Joint Readiness Training Center here.