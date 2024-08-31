Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Stephen Smith ☛ Introducing the RP2350
The most interesting part to me, are the CPUs. The dual ARM cores have been upgraded from M0+ to M33, besides the speed increase these add single precision floating point support and a number of DSP instructions. Alongside these there is a dual core RISC-V processor. Sadly you can’t run all four cores at once, you need to choose at startup to run either the ARM or the RISC-V cores.
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller has a bug that causes faulty pull-down behavior on resistors
But what can owners of this microcontroller do about the problem? There's an official solution from Raspberry Pi LTD and a separate one from Lesnet. The Bus Pirate solution involves adding external pull-down resistors, which increases board size but otherwise fixes the problem. The Raspberry Pi solution, meanwhile, is to enable an input buffer before a read and disable it afterward. The Bus Pirate solution may be better unless you really need to use the internal pull-down resistors as-is for some reason.
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ Pi Expert Jeff Geerling benchmarks new D0-stepped 2GB Raspberry Pi 5
After Raspberry Pi expert Jeff Geerling released his findings about delidding the 2GB Raspberry Pi 5, the YouTuber persisted in his adventure to properly benchmark the SBC with its new D0 stepping. Despite learning that Geekbench needed more than 2GB of memory, Geerling wasn’t ready to give up. He succeeded, confirming the 2GB SBC performs much the same as the other, more memory-gifted variants.
C4ISRNET ☛ How in-house tech and soldier tinkering is changing the Army
A new Army-made software application is allowing soldiers to identify a target and send a fire mission in under a minute when it used to take 15 minutes. Those same soldiers have rigged cheap drones with a cheap, off-the-shelf circuit board and sensor to make electronic decoys of their command posts, throwing enemy fires off target.
This brave new world in Army electronic warfare was on display recently during the 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division’s rotation this month at the Joint Readiness Training Center here.
Raspberry Pi ☛ How to set up the Raspberry Pi AI Kit with Raspberry Pi 5
This guide will help you set up the Raspberry Pi AI Kit with your Raspberry Pi 5. This will enable you to run rpicam-apps camera demos using the Hailo AI neural network accelerator.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Jesse Taube Booted a GNU/Linux Distribution in Raspberry Pi RP2350
Developers and tech enthusiasts always think low-power devices are limited to basic tasks. However, the Raspberry Pi RP2350’s Hazard3 RISC-V microcontroller has much potential due to the RISC-V architecture. That’s why Jesse Taube reversed this theory, successfully using a GNU/Linux distro on a Raspberry Pi RP2350.
CNX Software ☛ Edgeberry allows you to build and manage Raspberry Pi IoT Edge devices
The EdgeBerry is an open-source platform that comprises a base board, hardware cartridges, and software for building Raspberry Pi IoT Edge solutions designed by Belgium-based maker, Sanne Santens. The Edgeberry Base Board is the primary printed circuit board that connects all the other components to the Raspberry Pi.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Hey Hi (AI) powered Raspberry Pi RC tank shoots bubbles at its targets
Kahosh RC and Hey Hi (AI) Tech has made a Raspberry Pi-powered RC tank robot that shoots bubbles at its targets with a little help from an Arduino Nano.
Hackaday ☛ Dual-Port RAM For A Simple VGA Card
Making microcontrollers produce video has long been a staple of hardware hacking, but as the resolution goes up, it becomes a struggle for less capable silicon. To get higher resolution VGA from an Arduino, [Marcin Chwedczuk] has produced perhaps the most bulletproof solution, to create dual-port RAM with the help of a static RAM chip and a set of 74-series bus transceivers, and let a hardware VGA interface take care of the display. Yes, it’s not a microcontroller doing VGA, but standalone VGA for microcontrollers.
Hackaday ☛ Putting A Pi In A Container
Docker and other containerization applications have changed a lot about the way that developers create new software as well as how they maintain virtual machines. Not only does containerization reduce the system resources needed for something that might otherwise be done in a virtual machine, but it standardizes the development environment for software and dramatically reduces the complexity of deploying on different computers. There are some other tricks up the sleeves as well, and this project called PI-CI uses Docker to containerize an entire Raspberry Pi.
It's FOSS ☛ How to Reset Raspberry Pi Password
Resetting a forgotten Raspberry Pi OS password is not too complicated. Here's what you need to do.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Startup company builds $10,000 underwater communication kit for $400 using Raspberry Pi
Researchers from Italy have founded a startup to provide software-defined radio solutions using Raspberry Pi for underwater communication needs.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Electronics builder qualifies for ‘Father of the Year’ with this Raspberry Pi-enhanced kids’ electric car
A dedicated father built his daughter the ultimate kids' car using Raspberry Pi and a wealth of ingenuity.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #478 - The MagPi magazine got bigger and better!
Plus an interview with our CTO James Adams, and a tutorial to help you use our Hey Hi (AI) Kit. Howdy, MagPi magazine subscribers will have noticed a louder thud than usual on their doormat this month with the arrival of the very first new and improved bumper issue. The extra heft comes courtesy of 30 pages of maker-focused content from HackSpace magazine, which has become one with MagPi to rule them all.
peppe8o ☛ Elecrow Advanced Kit: Raspberry PI Pico Kit with Smart Car Included
In this tutorial, I will show you my review of the Elecrow Advanced Kit for Raspberry PI