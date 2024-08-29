Games, OpenSUSE, and Openwashing
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Cat Bait - 2024-08-28 Edition
Between 2024-08-21 and 2024-08-28 there were 30 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 263 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.4 % of total released titles. Not a whole lot of exciting titles, but there’s Cat Bait that was very nicely received. Maybe just because it features cats and cats are cute?
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Faces Regression with Wicked as Network Stack
NetworkManager is the default for all new installations since 2022 and desktop installations since 2018, so this mostly affects systems which have been installed before, or have been switched to Wicked manually.
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Ezequiel Lanza: Voices of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition [Ed: Microsoft-funded Microsoft propaganda for openwashing and for plagiarism; the OSI became a front group against Open Source]
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is running a series of stories about a few of the people involved in the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition (OSAID) co-design process. Today, we are featuring Ezequiel Lanza, one of the volunteers who has helped to shape and are shaping the OSAID.
