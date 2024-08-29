posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 29, 2024



Quoting: The 7 biggest practical differences between Windows and Linux for users | ZDNET —

When I first made the leap from Windows to Linux, Geocities was just starting up, and the first social network hadn't even been dreamed of.

In other words, I had to spend a good amount of time researching what Linux was and how to use it. Because there was such a lack of good information, I wound up installing Caldera OpenLinux over Windows (not knowing I could have dual-booted), which meant I had no choice but to learn the ropes of the open-source operating system. It was a trial by fire situation and I had to learn fast.