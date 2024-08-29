Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplify identity management with Red Hat IdM
IdM offers a number of tailored and customizable features that will support the organization in implementing a 360-degree solution for managing identities, users and host security at scale, and it is included with a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscription.
Red Hat Official ☛ Use cases and ecosystem for OpenShift confidential containers [Ed: Misnomer and a false promise]
Let’s go over a few CoCo use cases.
Red Hat ☛ Monitoring Ansible Automation Platform using Prometheus, Node Exporter, and Grafana
In this article, I will demonstrate how to monitor Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform running on premises using Prometheus,
node_exporter, and Grafana.
This tutorial uses the following versions:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4
- Prometheus 2.53
- Node Exporter 1.8.1
- Grafana 11.1.0
- Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform v4.5.7
Procedure
Follow these steps to install and configure Prometheus, Node Exporter and Grafana, which will be the stack used to monitor our Ansible Automation Platform.
Let's start by installing and configuring Prometheus.
Prometheus
Let's download the most updated version of Prometheus:
curl -LO https://github.com/prometheus/prometheus/releases/download/v2.53.0/prometheus-2.53.0.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Here we will unzip and rename our directory for ease of use: [...]
Hackaday ☛ IBM’s Latest Quantum Supercomputer Idea: The Hybrid Classical-Quantum System
Although quantum processors exist today, they are still a long way off from becoming practical replacements for classical computers. This is due to many practical considerations, not the least of which are factors such as the need for cryogenic cooling and external noise affecting the system necessitating a level of error-correction which does not exist yet. To somewhat work around these limitations, IBM has now pitched the idea of a hybrid quantum-classical computer (marketed as ‘quantum-centric supercomputing’), which as the name suggests combines the strengths of both to create a classical system with what is effectively a quantum co-processor.