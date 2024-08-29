Programming/Development With R
Rlang ☛ cpp11eigen 0.1.0 is available on CRAN
The goal of cpp11eigen is to provide a novel approach to use the Eigen C++ library by using the header-only cpp11 R package and to simplify things for the end-user.
Rlang ☛ R4SocialScience: Empowering Social Science Research with R in India
R4SocialScience: Empowering Social Science Research with R in India
Rlang ☛ R package development workflow (assuming you’re using macOS or Linux)
Rlang ☛ Simplifying Clinical Data Dashboards with {teal} and {pharmaverseadam}
Every developer must solve two difficult problems when creating a Shiny application (in fact, any application) from the ground up: software architecture and data design.
Rlang ☛ Understanding Comments in C: Why They Matter and How to Use Them Effectively
Comments play a critical role in programming, serving as notes within the source code that explain what the code does, why certain decisions were made, or how a particular function or module works.
