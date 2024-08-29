posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 29, 2024



Quoting: Six Tips for Maximizing Desktop Screen Potential - KDAB —

Use a flexible GUI framework that easily supports building apps with differing resolutions. The less hand-tweaking you need for your dialogs, graphical assets, and interface across a wide spectrum of resolutions, the better.

Make sure you have a wide range of monitors to test your app against. It’s easy to assume everything works perfectly when your app is tested on a uniform configuration provided by IT. However, visual issues may arise when your app runs on smaller, larger, or different monitors.