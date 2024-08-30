today's leftovers
BSD
Jan Schaumann ☛ Creating a NetBSD/amd64 AMI
In my last post, I described how to create NetBSD AMIs for NetBSD/arm64 using the bsdec2-image-upload tool with the NetBSD provided arm64.img.gz image. In this post, I'll show you how to create an image for NetBSD/amd64, since the official distribution does not provide the equivalent convenient disk image.
Licensing / Legal
[Old] New Yorker ☛ Richard Stallman’s GNU Manifesto Turns Thirty
Stallman expanded and formalized his ideas in the GNU Manifesto, which he published in the March, 1985, issue of Dr. Dobb’s Journal of Software Tools, thirty years ago this month. “So that I can continue to use computers without dishonor,” he wrote, “I have decided to put together a sufficient body of free software so that I will be able to get along without any software that is not free. I have resigned from the AI Lab to deny MIT any legal excuse to prevent me from giving GNU away.” The nearly forty-five-hundred-word text called for collaborators to help build a freely shareable Unix-like operating system, and set forth an innovative method to insure its legal protection.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
[Old] ACM ☛ A back-end computer for data base management
It is proposed that the data base management function be placed on a dedicated back-end computer which accepts commands (in a relatively high level language such as the CODASYL Data Base Task Group, April 1971 Report) from a host computer, accesses the data base on secondary storage, and returns results. The advantages of such a configuration are discussed. An experimental implementation, called the eXperimental Data Management System, XDMS, is described and certain conclusions about the back-end approach are drawn from this implementation.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ AAEON RICO-MX8P fanless Pico-ITX Plus SBC is powered by NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hey Hi (AI) processor
AAEON has launched another Pico-ITX Plus SBC with the RICO-MX8P single board computer powered by an NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with a 2.3 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator and equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4 and a 16GB eMMC flash. The fanless 100x80mm board offers a range of interfaces such as HDMI 2.0 video output, gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one Type-C OTG, one Type-A), RS-232/422/485 DB9 connector, and a 40-pin FPC connector for optional daughter boards. All these features make the RICO-MX8P SBC suitable for digital signage, retail kiosks, and industrial control systems such as PLCs and telemetry.
CNX Software ☛ Nuvoton M2003 is a low-cost Arm Cortex-M23 MCU for AIoT and Industrial applications
Nuvoton has recently launched the Nuvoton M2003 series of low-cost Arm Cortex-M23 microcontrollers which at the time of writing features M2003FC1AE and M2003XC1AE microcontrollers. Major features include a 32-bit hardware multiplier/divider, 32 KB of flash memory, 4 KB of SRAM, multiple communication interfaces (UARTs, I²C, USCI), analog peripherals (8-channel 12-bit ADC, 6-channel 16-bit PWM), and support for a wide voltage and temperature range.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Unleash the power of open source in London: Canonical Partner Executive Summit
Please note: This event is exclusive to Canonical partners. Registration is subject to confirmation, and spaces are limited.
Events
Collabora ☛ Connecting the remote dots at IBC 2024
Collabora is headed to Amsterdam for IBC! Drop by to see our work on the DAB protocol, our integration of LCEVC, and our latest XR project, ElectricMaple.
Openwashing
Demystifying Open Source as a Business
Building an Open Source company means you’ll hear the same doubt over and over again: "How will you make money?" Jula Machado has a few ideas.
