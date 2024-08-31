Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Responsible and Explainable AI
According to the Britannica dictionary, ethics is an area of study that deals with ideas about what is good and bad behavior. It is a branch of philosophy dealing with what is morally right or wrong, which is then applied to various areas of knowledge, such as engineering. Ethics supports pillars such as integrity, responsibility, objectivity, fairness, confidentiality, honesty, and veracity.
As intelligent systems exert increasing influence over critical decisions across multiple domains, the need for transparency and fairness is paramount. The application of ethical principles to artificial intelligence (AI) becomes essential, as it protects against discrimination and guarantees the explainability of decisions, thus promoting the construction of a more inclusive, reliable, and socially responsible ecosystem.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 35
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Week: 26 – 30 August 2024
-
Richard W.M. Jones: Virt-v2v take-out hiring
Red Hat is hiring two software engineering positions, to work on virt-v2v and the wider MTV project. Virt-v2v is the software we use for “VMware take-out”, ie. converting existing virtual machines from VMware to run on KVM (Openshift, Openstack, or just plain qemu). This is a huge opportunity right now owing to Broadcom deciding to set fire to piles of money.
As is usual with these things there was a lot of miscommunication between what we asked for an what the job description says, but for the virt-v2v position we’re looking especially for C programmers with a good understanding of virtualization, who are motivated self-starters. The roles nominally are on-site in Brno, Czech Republic, and the US (Ireland is mentioned weirdly, but I think that’s a tax thing). This isn’t a real requirement and remote work is fine, although for junior developers we’d probably ask you to attend the office for the first month or so.
-
Dolphin Emulator appears to be getting official Linux Flatpak releases
The rise of the Steam Deck has created a massive increase in gaming on Linux; users can easily install emulators and other programs on the device with a single click by using Flakpak releases. One of the most popular of which being Dolphin Emulator. The Flatpack release of Dolphin, however, is unofficial, as the emulator's team have never made an official build for Linux. That all appears to be changing, though, as one of the official Dolphin devs has gotten in contact with the unofficial build's team, and will be making the repository official, and under the control of the Dolphin Emulator team. A GitHub thread details the process, and notes that going forward, official Dolphin Steam Deck-compatible Flatpack builds will be distributed.