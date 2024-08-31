Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

According to the Britannica dictionary, ethics is an area of study that deals with ideas about what is good and bad behavior. It is a branch of philosophy dealing with what is morally right or wrong, which is then applied to various areas of knowledge, such as engineering. Ethics supports pillars such as integrity, responsibility, objectivity, fairness, confidentiality, honesty, and veracity.

As intelligent systems exert increasing influence over critical decisions across multiple domains, the need for transparency and fairness is paramount. The application of ethical principles to artificial intelligence (AI) becomes essential, as it protects against discrimination and guarantees the explainability of decisions, thus promoting the construction of a more inclusive, reliable, and socially responsible ecosystem.