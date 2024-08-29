today's howtos
OSTechNix ☛ How To Enable Automatic Security Updates In Debian 12
Keeping your Debian system safe and up-to-date is super important. In this guide, we'll explain how to enable automatic security updates in Debian 12.
IT Tavern ☛ ssh-audit Primer - Audit your SSH Server
In this article we’ll use Linux on both sides.
University of Toronto ☛ Some reasons why we mostly collect IPMI sensor data locally
Most servers these days support IPMI and can report various sensor readings through it, which you often want to use. In general, you can collect IPMI sensor readings either on the host itself through the host OS or over the network using standard IPMI networking protocols (there are several generations of them). Locally, we have almost always collected this information locally (and then fed it into our Prometheus based monitoring system), for an assortment of reasons, some of them general and some of them specific to us.
IT Tavern ☛ mtr - More Detailed Traceroute - Network Troubleshooting
mtr is a great tool for troubleshooting connection problems and is one of the first things I install on a Linux machine. It is a traceroute on steroids. It provides additional information and can pinpoint problems with specific nodes on the network.
We’ll focus on mrt on Linux and ICMP only, and I hope I can give you some insight into this simple but helpful tool.
ID Root ☛ How to Undo and Redo in Vim / Vi
Vim and Vi are powerful text editors that have stood the test of time. These editors are known for their efficiency and speed, making them essential tools for developers, system administrators, and power users. One of the key aspects of mastering Vim/Vi is understanding how to undo and redo changes effectively.
ID Root ☛ How to Rename a Directory in Linux
Directories play a crucial role in organizing and managing files within a GNU/Linux system. As a GNU/Linux user, you may often find yourself in situations where you need to rename a directory to better reflect its contents or to adhere to a specific naming convention.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neo4j on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Neo4j stands out in the world of databases for its unique approach to data storage and retrieval. Unlike traditional relational databases, Neo4j uses a graph structure to represent and store data, making it ideal for applications that deal with highly connected information.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Linux Mint 22. Before diving into the installation process, let’s take a moment to understand what makes GIMP and GNU/Linux Mint a perfect combination for your image editing needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PCSX2 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
PCSX2 is an open-source PlayStation 2 emulator that enables you to play PS2 games on your PC. It recreates the PS2 hardware using a combination of MIPS CPU Interpreters, Recompilers, and a Virtual Machine.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PulseAudio on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
PulseAudio is a sound server that acts as an intermediary between your applications and your audio hardware. It provides a wide range of features, including high-quality mixing, low-latency audio playback, and network transparency, allowing you to stream audio across multiple devices on a network.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Micro Text Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Micro is a modern, intuitive, and feature-rich text editor that has gained popularity among the GNU/Linux community.
How to Install Python Dependencies in Ubuntu Linux
Managing dependencies for any software project is necessary to ensure smooth execution; otherwise, we end up with a broken app. Similarly, developers working on Python applications require various libraries and packages, known as Dependencies, to complete their projects’ functionality and run them correctly.