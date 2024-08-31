Microsoft (NPM) Transmits Malicious Packages From North Korea, ‘SlowTempest’ Reported

People and organizations in China are being targeted as part of a “highly coordinated” espionage operation, according to new research from Securonix.

Tim Peck, senior threat researcher at Securonix, told Recorded Future News that the goal of the campaign — which they named SlowTempest — appears to be espionage, persistent access and potential sabotage. But the access the hackers gained could have allowed them to launch ransomware attacks or exfiltrate data, Peck explained.