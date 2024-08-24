Friday morning, Hong Kong time, a packed hall of maintainers and developers did something unusual in Chinese culture - they whooped and roared their approval at the sight of an urbane Finnish American onstage.

Thus, Hong Kong welcomed the father of Linux, Linus Torvalds, to the KubeCon and CloudNativeCon stage – though he acknowledged he was here for the third-billed conference in this package event: the Open Source Summit. “I didn’t know that,” he joked when welcomed to KubeCon specifically – his first visit to Hong Kong, though not his first to China.

Now in his mid-50s, Torvalds has spent well over half of his life on open-source operating system Linux, which is one-third of a century old this year – plus a fair chunk of it on version control system Git, which he also launched.