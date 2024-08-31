posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024



Quoting: Use Lilypad to Rearrange or Hide Panel Icons in GNOME Shell - OMG! Ubuntu —

Well, Lilypad is a new GNOME Shell extension that does the same thing, just for GNOME Shell. It gives you greater control over what top bar items are visible or hidden, and the order they’re arranged in.

The top panel can fill up fast, especially if you use a couple of GNOME Shell extensions that are long, like a now-playing track info, a time tracking tool like Day Progress, a system monitor like Astra Monitor, and so on.

Add in a couple of legacy tray icons for apps that run in the background, like Discord, Slack, Spotify, etc, and the visual clutter quickly accumulates.

But with the Lilypad GNOME extension you can bring order the chaos: move the icons and applets you don’t need on view into a collapsable group, then show/hide them on demand...