Games: Frontline Crisis, Warside, Croc Legend of the Gobbos, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Frontline Crisis is a tough but engaging mix of tower defense and top-down shooting with a big mech
Developer BCQT released Frontline Crisis earlier in August, and like a lot of smaller games it seems to have flown under the radar but if you love tower defense and top down shooting you need to play this. Note: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Clearly inspired by Advance Wars the turn-based infantry battler 'Warside' gets a new trailer
If you loved the classic Advance Wars and other more modern turn-based tactical battlers, you're probably going to love Warside. Currently in development by UK (London) based LAVABIRD, it's looking extremely promising.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Argonaut Games announced a return with a remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos
That's quite a blast from the past. How do you feel about a little nostalgia? Argonaut Games announced a return with a remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos. Argonaut Games might be familiar for other games like perhaps Starglider, Star Fox and Alien Resurrection.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cat Bait is another new take on the survivor-like genre about a cat running away from rats
Another new take on what Vampire Survivors and Brotato made popular? Yep. Cat Bait is out now in Early Access and there's a demo available too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Comedy action-adventure dungeon crawler 'Run From Mummies' arrives later this year
With a demo available right now, Run From Mummies looks like one to watch with its interesting blend of comedy with a 2D action-packed dungeon crawler. Coming from the studio Lost Turnip, created by two lifelong friends this will be their first game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Speedollama is a completely ridiculous platformer-shooter releasing in October
From Chaosmonger Studio who previously released ENCODYA and Clunky Hero have now announced their completely over the top platformer-shooter Speedollama will release October 21st. In their email the developer noted it will have full Linux and Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era announced from the developer of Iratus: Lord of the Dead
Developer Unfrozen who previously made Iratus: Lord of the Dead have teamed up with Ubisoft, and they recently announced the new Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era. One for fans of the classics!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Squad tactics heist RPG Cyber Knights: Flashpoint gets double the content and a big sale
Trese Brothers have kept up their ridiculous rate of updating Cyber Knights: Flashpoint during Early Access, steadily turning it into of of the best squad tactics RPGs.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck reaches over 16,000 playable and verified games
Another great milestone for the popular Steam Deck from Valve, which in the last day or so managed to hit over 16,000 games that have been rated as Playable and Verified.