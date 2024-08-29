Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 29, 2024



Highlights of Wireshark 4.4 include automatic switching of profiles by associating a display filter with a configuration profile, support for Lua 5.3 and Lua 5.4, the ability to implement display filter functions as libwireshark plugins, and the ability to translate display filters to pcap filters.

This release also adds support for defining custom output fields for the tshark -e command using any valid field expression, along with support for defining custom columns using any valid field expression, such as display filter functions, packet slices, arithmetic calculations, logical tests, raw byte addressing, and protocol layer modifiers.

