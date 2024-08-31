Open Hardware Leftovers
The New RISC-V Tablet Runs Ubuntu 24.04
The DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II launched recently and is now available for pre-order. The base price is 149 dollars, and shipping will begin in September 2024. Although the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II is a budget-friendly device, why has it become so popular among tech enthusiasts?
Maker Go RA4M1-R4 core board is a cheap Arduino UNO R4 Minima clone taking up to 50V DC input
The Maker Go RA4M1-R4 core board is another Arduino UNO R4 Minima clone but offered at a price point much lower than the original and the Waveshare R7FA4 Plus A (another clone) since it shows up for only $0.99 on AliExpress with free shipping. Note that the ultra-low price is because of a “Welcome deal” on AliExpress, and the regular price is $7.76, so not everyone may get it for $1.
2024-08-27 [Older] Hunt For Treasure With the Artemis Global Tracker