Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi Pico 2, 2GB Pi 5, and More
Pi Expert Jeff Geerling benchmarks new D0-stepped 2GB Raspberry Pi 5
The expert who delidded the new D0-stepped Raspberry Pi 5 CPU has released benchmark results for the inexpensive SBC.
New 2GB Pi 5 has 33% smaller die, 30% idle power savings
Raspberry Pi launched the 2 gig Pi 5 for $50, and besides half the RAM and a lower price, it has a new stepping of the main BCM2712 chip.
For now, the biggest difference between the 2, 4, and 8 GB PI 5s for most people would still be having more RAM. If you know you can run your apps in 2 GB, this is a great little Pi for that. If you can't, then I think Raspberry Pi set up the 4 GB Pi 5 as the 'goldilocks': Not too expensive, with just enough RAM for most uses.
Walking The Plank: Add-Ons For The Bus Pirate
The Bus Pirate multi-tool has held a place of honor in many a hardware hacker’s toolbox for years, and the latest generation of the gadget powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2040/RP2350 offers significantly enhanced capabilities over the original PIC versions. We took a look at the new Bus Pirate when it started shipping back in February, and while the firmware was still in the early stages back then, it was already clear that creator [Ian Lesnet] and his team had put together a compelling product.
Feed your fish remotely with this Raspberry Pi-powered feeding system
Sepfy is using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W to drive their Raspberry Pi-powered remote aquarium feeding system.
Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller has a bug that causes faulty pull-down behavior on resistors
A confirmed launch bug for the Raspberry Pi RP2350 is being addressed.
What's new in Raspberry Pi Pico 2
There are two interesting things from the circuit perspective: one is that we’ve doubled the Flash memory, so you’ve got 4MB on Pico 2 vs 2MB on the original Pico. The other is to do with the way that power is supplied to the chip.
RP2040 has an onboard linear regulator that takes 3.3V and regulates it down to 1.1V for the processor core. RP2350 has a switch-mode power supply on board, which does the same thing, but is more efficient.