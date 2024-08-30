Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi Pico 2, 2GB Pi 5, and More

Raspberry Pi launched the 2 gig Pi 5 for $50, and besides half the RAM and a lower price, it has a new stepping of the main BCM2712 chip.

[...]

For now, the biggest difference between the 2, 4, and 8 GB PI 5s for most people would still be having more RAM. If you know you can run your apps in 2 GB, this is a great little Pi for that. If you can't, then I think Raspberry Pi set up the 4 GB Pi 5 as the 'goldilocks': Not too expensive, with just enough RAM for most uses.