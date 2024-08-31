Games: Selaco, Dungeon Divers, Mechabellum, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Selaco hits 70,000 copies sold with a big update live and sale now on
Altered Orbit Studios have done well with Selaco. They just announced some stats, along with a brand new update and a sale live now. See also: my original thoughts on the Early Access release.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dungeon Divers is a dungeon-themed take on Minesweeper that gets complicated
What do you get when you cross Minesweeper with a sort-of dungeon crawler? Well Dungeon Divers is pretty much the answer to that. Note: key provided to our Steam Curator.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mechabellum, my favourite auto-battling strategy game launches September 26
Ah, auto battlers, at one point they seemed like they would be all the rage, but most quickly moved on. Mechabellum thankfully, feels a bit different, and quickly became a real favourite and it's set to leave Early Access on September 26. Disclosure: my key was originally sent by TriplePoint PR.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deadlock surpassed 100,000 concurrent players, Valve adds wall jumping
Valve's latest game Deadlock continues rising up the most-played games ranking on Steam, despite it being invite-only and the developers continue expanding it. As a reminder, Linux players need Proton and you may also need a quick fix to stop it crashing.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve tweak Steam pages again, giving developers some more options while dealing with the mess
Recently, Valve put some new rules in place for Steam pages, because they were getting a bit messy with some publishers using them like pure advertising boards for other games. Now though, Valve have announced more changes.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Abandoned Planet is a Myst-like classic pixel-art adventure out now
Love your mysterious point and click adventures like the classics? Inspired by Myst and Riven, the pixel-art game The Abandoned Planet is out now. With Native Linux support too created by Dexter Team Games, who also made Dexter Stardust : Adventures in Outer Space.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bazzite Linux gets keyboard-less installation (good for handhelds) and smaller updates
Bazzite, the Fedora-based version of Linux that's designed for the "next generation of Linux gaming" has a fresh release out with some great improvements, especially for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally and others.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will get Steam Deck support
Saber Interactive have confirmed that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will get full Steam Deck support, although not soon. The game is due to release September 9th.