Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (bind and bind-dyndb-ldap and postgresql:16), Fedora (less and python3.6), Mageia (nodejs & yarnpkg), Oracle (libvpx and postgresql:16), Red Hat (edk2, git, kernel, openldap, postgresql:15, postgresql:16, python3, and python39:3.9 and python39-devel:3.9), SUSE (apache2, python-setuptools, and python3-setuptools), and Ubuntu (linux-oracle).
-
Netcraft ☛ Scam Sites at Scale: LLMs Fueling a GenAI Criminal Revolution
This article explores Netcraft’s research into the use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to create text for fraudulent websites in 2024. Insights include: [...]
-
NVISO Labs ☛ The Big TIBER Encyclopedia
An analysis of current TIBER implementations ahead of DORA’s TLPT requirements Introduction TIBER (Threat Intelligence-Based Ethical Red Teaming) is a framework introduced by the European Central Bank (ECB) in 2018 as a response to the increasing number of cyber threats faced by financial institutions.