Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintCast, and More

Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 798: Building The Rust Desktop With COSMIC
This week Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell chat with Carl Richell about System 76, COSMIC, Wayland, Rust and more! What was the “last straw” that convinced System 76 to write their own desktop environment (DE)? What’s the story with smithay, and why did that jump start the whole process? Listen to find out!
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 44.5 – Home, Home On The LAN
In our Innards section: Home networking: tips, tricks, dos and don’ts
Document Foundation ☛ TDF Membership Committee election 2024 – Second live Q+A session
As announced earlier in the month, we’re running live “Q+A” sessions for candidates in The Document Foundation’s upcoming Membership Committee election. Here’s a recording from the second session (PeerTube version coming soon…) Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video.
