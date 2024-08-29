Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintCast, and More

Designed as a collection of security patches and software updates that have been released since April 2024, the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS point release is here for those who want to deploy Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories during or after the installation.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.4 include automatic switching of profiles by associating a display filter with a configuration profile, support for Lua 5.3 and Lua 5.4, the ability to implement display filter functions as libwireshark plugins, and the ability to translate display filters to pcap filters.

GNU Screen 5.0 is here more than a year after the last release in the 4.x series and more than two years after version 4.9, introducing a revamped authentication mechanism, escape %T to show the current TTY for a window, escape %O to show the number of currently opened windows, and support for wcwdith() instead of UTF-8 hard-coded tables.

4MLinux 46 is here more than five months after 4MLinux 45 to integrate the 4MServer edition into the main 4MLinux edition allowing users to set a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server, based on BusyBox, Apache, MariaDB, PHP, Perl, Python, and Ruby technologies, without having to download a separate ISO image.