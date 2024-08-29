Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Amiga, and More
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-08-23 [Older] Pi-Pole Power-Up: New Raspberry Pi 5 and SparkPNT Telescopic Pole
-
Lee Peterson ☛ How to improve wearing a NATO strap
By simply cutting off the under keeper and using a match to seal the edge you remove the extra nylon and then you just turn it into a single pass as you can see in the image above.
-
Thomas Rigby ☛ Adventures in ISO400
I watched a video about how 400 is the only ISO you need so I tested the theory out using two different cameras.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Fixing a reproduction Amiga 500 Plus motherboard
This one is a reproduction Amiga 500 Plus called a Rämixx 500. The layout is like an Amiga 500+, but it has a few minor enhancements.
-
Arduino ☛ This miniature monorail stays upright with the help of gyro stabilization
Hyperspace Pirate took advantage of that fact to create a shrunken-down version of the 20th century experimental monorail that travels along a 24″ track. It uses a control moment gyroscope (CMG) to keep the car upright on the single narrow rail. A CMG like this one uses a spinning mass’s inertia to resist torque that would change the axis of rotation. If you’ve ever played with one of those gyroscope hand exercise balls, this works in a similar manner. This monorail utilizes two of them to counteract side-to-side tipping, while cancelling out the tendency of them to reduce forward-backward tilting.
-
Arduino ☛ Enhance your IoT dashboards with Arduino Cloud’s new Image widget
At Arduino, we’re constantly working to improve your IoT management experience. Today, we’re excited to announce a new feature for Arduino Cloud that will allow you to enhance your IoT dashboards: the Image widget.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi keyholder will backup your flash drive data
Thinklearndo has created a Raspberry Pi-powered keychain holder that automatically backs up your data when a flash drive is connected.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hardware Bug In Raspberry Pi’s RP2350 Causes Faulty Pull-Down Behavior
The newly released RP2350 microcontroller has a confirmed new bug in the current A2 stepping, affecting GPIO pull-down behavior. Listed in the Raspberry Pi RP2350 datasheet as errata RP2350-E9, it involves a situation where a GPIO pin is configured as a pull-down with input buffer enabled. After this pin is then driven to Vdd (e.g. 3.3V) and then disconnected, it will stay at around 2.1 – 2.2 V for a Vdd of 3.3V. This issue was discovered by [Ian Lesnet] of [Dangerous Prototypes] while working on an early hardware design using this MCU.