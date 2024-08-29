Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Amiga, and More

Hyperspace Pirate took advantage of that fact to create a shrunken-down version of the 20th century experimental monorail that travels along a 24″ track. It uses a control moment gyroscope (CMG) to keep the car upright on the single narrow rail. A CMG like this one uses a spinning mass’s inertia to resist torque that would change the axis of rotation. If you’ve ever played with one of those gyroscope hand exercise balls, this works in a similar manner. This monorail utilizes two of them to counteract side-to-side tipping, while cancelling out the tendency of them to reduce forward-backward tilting.