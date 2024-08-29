Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 29, 2024



Designed as a collection of security patches and software updates that have been released since April 2024, the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS point release is here for those who want to deploy Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories during or after the installation.

In addition to all the updated packages, this first point update to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS also makes it easier to join Ubuntu machines into Windows estates with Active Directory integration and (finally) enables upgrades from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) systems.

