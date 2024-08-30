posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 30, 2024



Quoting: Plan Less, Do More: Introducing Appointment By Thunderbird - The Thunderbird Blog —

We’re excited to share a new project we’ve been working on at Thunderbird called Appointment. Appointment makes it simple to schedule meetings with anyone, from friends and family to colleagues and strangers. Escape the endless email threads trying to find a suitable meeting time across multiple time zones and organizations.

With Appointment, you can easily share your customized availability and let others schedule time on your calendar. It’s simple and straightforward, without any clutter.