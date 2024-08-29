Retiring from the Rust for Linux project

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 29, 2024



Hey folks,

This is as short a series as one can be: just removing myself as maintainer of the Rust for Linux project.

I am retiring from the project. After almost 4 years, I find myself lacking the energy and enthusiasm I once had to respond to some of the nontechnical nonsense, so it's best to leave it up to those who still have it in them.

To the Rust for Linux team: thank you, you are great. It was a pleasure working with you all; the times we spent discussing technical issues, finding ways to address soundness holes, etc. were something I always enjoyed and looked forward to. I count myself lucky to have collaborated with such a talended and friendly group.

I wish all the success to the project.

I truly believe the future of kernels is with memory-safe languages. I am no visionary but if Linux doesn't internalize this, I'm afraid some other kernel will do to it what it did to Unix.

Lastly, I'll leave a small, 3min 30s, sample for context here: https://youtu.be/WiPp9YEBV0Q?t=1529 -- and to reiterate, no one is trying force anyone else to learn Rust nor prevent refactorings of C code.

Thanks, -Wedson