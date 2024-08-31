Windows TCO: RansomHub, LockBit, Halliburton Etc.
-
The Register UK ☛ RansomHub claims 210 scalps in bid for ransomware supremacy
As RansomHub continues to scoop up top talent from the fallen LockBit and ALPHV operations while accruing a smorgasbord of victims, security and law enforcement agencies in the US feel it's time to issue an official warning about the group that's gunning for ransomware supremacy.
According to the security advisory from CISA, the FBI, the HHS, and the MS-ISAC, RansomHub amassed at least 210 victims since spinning up in February this year.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ City Of Columbus Secures Restraining Order Over Breach Data
The city of Columbus has obtained a temporary restraining order against cybersecurity expert David L. Ross Jr., also known as Connor Goodwolf, in a bid to prevent him from accessing, downloading, and disseminating sensitive files stolen from the city’s server farm during a ransomware attack.
-
The Record ☛ Toronto school board confirms students’ info stolen as LockBit claims breach
In an update on Thursday, TDSB confirmed that an unstated number of students from the 2023/2024 school year did have information in the test environment. That information includes a student's name, school name, grade, school email address, student number and date of birth.
-
Security Week ☛ BlackByte Ransomware Gang Believed to Be More Active Than Leak Site Suggests
Researchers often rely on leak site inclusions for their activity statistics, but Talos now comments, “The group has been significantly more active than would appear from the number of victims published on its data leak site.” Talos believes, but cannot explain, that only 20% to 30% of BlackByte’s victims are posted.
-
Security Week ☛ US Government Issues Advisory on Ransomware Group Blamed for Halliburton Cyberattack
Halliburton, considered the world’s second largest oil service company, revealed on August 21 in an SEC filing that an unauthorized third party had gained access to some of its systems.