Windows TCO: RansomHub, LockBit, Halliburton Etc.

As RansomHub continues to scoop up top talent from the fallen LockBit and ALPHV operations while accruing a smorgasbord of victims, security and law enforcement agencies in the US feel it's time to issue an official warning about the group that's gunning for ransomware supremacy.

According to the security advisory from CISA, the FBI, the HHS, and the MS-ISAC, RansomHub amassed at least 210 victims since spinning up in February this year.