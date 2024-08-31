Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Making Use of NLJ Twtxt Feeds
In my initial post, I had one complaint with how our Twtxt posts looked. Twtxt entries have a strict 140 character limit. Likely to avoid having invalid posts, the Twtxt plugin defaulted to using a link that ends with the post’s number in our database instead of the permalink. While that is a fair and practical choice, I do not think the post number URLs are very aesthetic (every post on The New Leaf Journal has one but I never use them, so it is unlikely anyone but our few Twtxt followers, assuming we have any, has noticed them).
Wired ☛ Signal Is More Than Encrypted Messaging. Under Meredith Whittaker, It’s Out to Prove Surveillance Capitalism Wrong
On its 10th anniversary, Signal’s president wants to remind you that the world’s most secure communications platform is a nonprofit. It’s free. It doesn’t track you or serve you ads. It pays its engineers very well. And it’s a go-to app for hundreds of millions of people.
MJ Fransen ☛ Self hosted pastebin and file dropper for text browsers - box.matto.nl
Hunchbin is a self hosted snippet service, and file dropper. It also features temporarily bookmarks.
Hunchbin is aimed at text mode browsers, like eww, links, and lynx. It can be used with any browser, it uses pure HTML and HTML forms, no JavaScript.
Changes in OCPP 2.1 [draft]
Robert de Leeuw came up with the suggestions to use Hey Hi (AI) for compiling a list of changes in OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) 2.1. Me being too lazy to go over the document myself, I headed over to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot and this came up.
Note: Please take this with the necessary caution about correctness and completeness, as it’s still Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot that spit this out. Proof-reading and suggestions are obviously most welcome.