Windows TCO: Olympics, Ransomware, Phishing, Dick’s Sporting Goods
-
The Register UK ☛ Brain Cipher claims cyberattack on Olympic venue
Nearly four weeks after the cyberattack on dozens of French national museums during the Olympic Games, the Brain Cipher ransomware group claims responsibility for the incident and says 300 GB of data will be leaked later today.
-
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Gang Leaks Data Allegedly Stolen From Microchip Technology
The Play ransomware group listed Microchip on its Tor-based website on August 27 and started leaking data allegedly stolen from the company on August 29.
-
Security Week ☛ Quishing Campaign Abuses Microsoft Sway to Host Phishing Pages
When opening a Sway page, the victim uses the Microsoft account they are already logged into, adding to the apparent legitimacy of the recently observed attacks.
-
Security Week ☛ Dick’s Sporting Goods Says Sensitive Data Exposed in Cyberattack
Given the company’s description of the incident, it is likely either that the attackers were not part of a ransomware group or that its security team discovered the intrusion before file-encrypting malware could be deployed.