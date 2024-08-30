Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ How to use the agrep() function in base R
Introduction
The agrep() function in base R is used for approximate string matching, also known as fuzzy matching. Here’s how to use it effectively:[...]
Rlang ☛ Condense: Enhancing Reporting Efficiency through IBCS Standards
In today’s data-driven world, the ability to present information clearly and efficiently is essential across various fields, from business to academia. As the volume of data continues to grow, the importance of well-structured and easily interpretable reports becomes increasingly critical.
Perl / Raku
Olaf Alders ☛ I'm Still Lazy
About six years ago, I wrote about lazy, which is a tool that will auto-install Perl dependencies for you as they are required. It’s not unique – it has been done before. But this implementation uses a different installer ( cpm) and it also allows you to pass in some flags directly to the installer. I think it’s fun, but it had some problems and it didn’t always work the way I wanted it to. I should have fixed it sooner, but I’m lazy.
Python
-
Didier Stevens ☛ Overview of Content Published in July
Here is an overview of content I published in July: [...]
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ What’s coming to Python in 3.13 and 3.14
The development of Python is always happening and the following October we’re getting Python 3.13 and with it, a couple of nice improvements to the things I’ve written about.
SANS ☛ Live Patching DLLs with Python, (Thu, Aug 29th)
One of the given reason was that, from Python scripts, it's possible to call any backdoored Windows API and, therefore, perform low-level activities on the system. In another script, besides a classic code injection in a remote process, I found an implementation of another goold old technique: live patching of a DLL.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
[Old] Josh Davis ☛ Oh-my-zsh is the Disease and Antigen is the Vaccine - Josh Davis
oh-my-zsh is one of the most popular repositories on GitHub with 17,500+ stars. If you use zsh as your main shell, you likely have heard of oh-my-zsh or even use it.
It features “120+ optional plugins” and just as many themes for your beloved shell. It has a great default library that turns on a lot of great zsh features that make it better for new users.
However, I think that oh-my-zsh has actually become a bit harmful to the goal that it is trying to achieve.
