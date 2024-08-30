oh-my-zsh is one of the most popular repositories on GitHub with 17,500+ stars. If you use zsh as your main shell, you likely have heard of oh-my-zsh or even use it.

It features “120+ optional plugins” and just as many themes for your beloved shell. It has a great default library that turns on a lot of great zsh features that make it better for new users.

However, I think that oh-my-zsh has actually become a bit harmful to the goal that it is trying to achieve.