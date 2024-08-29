Security and Windows TCO
Krebs On Security ☛ When Get-Out-The-Vote Efforts Look Like Phishing
Multiple media reports this week warned Americans to be on guard against a new phishing scam that arrives in a text message informing recipients they are not yet registered to vote. A bit of digging reveals the missives were sent by a California political consulting firm as part of a well-meaning but potentially counterproductive get-out-the-vote effort that had all the hallmarks of a phishing campaign.
The Record ☛ FBI: Iran working with ransomware gangs for attacks in US, Azerbaijan, UAE and Israel
The activity was specifically tied to hackers associated with the government of Iran, and the advisory notes that separate from the ransomware activity is a wider campaign to steal “sensitive technical data” from organizations in Israel and Azerbaijan.
The Record ☛ Cisco: BlackByte ransomware gang only posting 20% to 30% of successful attacks
The BlackByte ransomware gang is only posting a fraction of its successful attacks on its leak site this year, according to researchers from Cisco.
The company’s cybersecurity arm, Talos, said it believes the group is only creating extortion posts for about 20% to 30% of its successful attacks.
PC Mag ☛ FBI: Iranian [Attackers] Are Working With Ransomware Groups, Targeting the US
A state-sponsored Iranian [cracking] group has been enlisting ransomware gangs to help it inflict more damage in the US, according to a new alert from the FBI.
Bruce Perens ☛ About the ARRL USD$1 Million Ransom Payment
The ARRL executive board, or at least a majority of them, are also at fault for their continuing support of Mr. Minster in the face of these issues.
NL Times ☛ Defense IT issue behind Eindhoven Airport outage; Emergency services also affected
Eindhoven Airport is the civilian part of the Eindhoven military airbase and, therefore, falls under Defense’s management. Not a single flight has landed at or departed from Eindhoven Airport so far on Wednesday, leaving thousands of frustrated travelers stranded. A spokesperson previously told NOS that the airport discovered a disruption that made air traffic impossible when it was starting up for the first flights this morning.
Deutsche Welle ☛ IT problems paralyze Dutch coast guard, military, airport
The Dutch Defense Ministry also reported its disruption on Wednesday, citing an IT problem. "Employees are experiencing login problems and in some cases there is an impact on service provision because telephone numbers are not reachable," the ministry said in a statement.
Eindhoven Airport did not say what caused the problem, but in a statement on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the airport said there would be no air traffic until at least 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT). Meanwhile, the country's main airport, Schiphol near Amsterdam, appeared to be operating normally.
IT Wire ☛ Threat spotlight: How ransomware for rent rules the threat landscape
Our researchers analysed 200 reported/publicised incidents from August 2023 to July 2024, in 37 countries and involving 36 different ransomware groups. We included incidents in all industry sectors, with a focus on the primary categories we track year to year — municipalities, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and financial services.
