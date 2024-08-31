Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
8 Top Free and Open Source Nim Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Nim is a statically typed compiled systems programming language. It combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula. The syntax of Nim resembles that of Python.
Nexus - Nim web framework - LinuxLinks
Nexus provides a high-level web framework for Nim, with batteries included.
The goal is to create a similar framework for Nim as Django is for Python or Rails is for Ruby. You can create web apps, web-services and console applications.
The Nexus ORM allows your to define models, currently in YAML. The command-line utility (nexus) generates: SQL DDL to create tables and indexes. Nim types and procs to create, filter, update and delete records.
This is free and open source software.
HappyX - macro-oriented asynchronous full-stack web framework - LinuxLinks
HappyX is a web framework with asynchronous, macro-oriented, full stack support. It aims to combine the features of Jester and Karax and slightly improves them.
HappyX is very simple to use.
This is free and open source software.
