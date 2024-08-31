Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Rugged VersaLogic SBC Utilizes Coffee Lake Refresh Processor and ECC Memory

VersaLogic’s Swift is an upcoming high-performance embedded computer powered by Intel’s 6-core Xeon-E processor. This unit is designed for industrial applications, featuring robust capabilities such as up to 32 GB of error-correcting RAM, fast NVMe storage, and multiple expansion slots.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024

programming and development

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project

  
This is as short a series as one can be

 
Hip, Hip, Hooray! Elastic (Almost) Comes Back Home to Open Source

  
There was some unexpected good news yesterday. Elasticsearch and Kibana are again open source, available under the AGPL

 
Informal Tux Machines Meetings [original]

  
Socialising can only be helpful

 
Another Summer Ending... [original]

  
Next year the GNU Manifesto and the FSF turn 40...

 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and Destination Linux

  
Two new episodes for today

 
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

  
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.

 
GNU Screen v.5.0.0 is released

  
Screen is a full-screen window manager

 
Debian: Upgrades, Steve McIntyre Turns 50, and Rust Becoming "an unmaintainable mess for stable-minded distribution vendors."

  
3 items about Debian for today

 
Asking for donations in Plasma

  
Why do we ask for donations so often? Because it’s important! As KDE becomes more successful and an increasing number of people use our software

 
Drive-by FUD from Microsoft-Friendly Sites That Attribute to Linux Something That's Unexplained/Unattributed (and Dub It “sedexp”)

  
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation

 
Shotcut 24.08 Open-Source Video Editor Is Out with New Subtitle Features

  
Coming two months after Shotcut 24.06, the Shotcut 24.08 open-source and cross-platform video editor has been released today with new subtitle features and various other improvements.

 
Games: Elder Scrolls Online, EmuDeck, Halls of Torment, Steam Deck, and More

  
8 latest stories from GamingOnLinux


  
 


 
Zeek 7 Launches with Major Upgrades and New Features

  
Zeek 7 passive open-source network traffic analyzer debuts with comprehensive updates in scripting, telemetry, & analyzer configurations

 
Use Lilypad to Rearrange or Hide Panel Icons in GNOME Shell

  
Well, Lilypad is a new GNOME Shell extension that does the same thing, just for GNOME Shell

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Here’s our verdict

 
This week in Plasma: inhibiting inhibitions and more!

  
This is a big one, folks. Plasma 6.2’s soft feature freeze is now in effect, which means the last few features have just been merged

 
Slackware-current has absorbed my multilib gcc and glibc packages

  
Ever since the birth of 64-bit Slackware in 2009, I have been maintaining a multilib repository

 
Games: Selaco, Dungeon Divers, Mechabellum, and More

  
Latest 8 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Tumbleweed Monthly Update and IBM Greenwashing/Openwashing

  
a pair of links

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
today's howtos

  
only 3 more howtos for now

 
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
some hardware picks

 
Microsoft Trying to Change the Subject to "Microsoft Loves Linux" (a Lie) After Sabotaging Dual-Boot PCs

  
very obvious

 
How is Linux Powering the AI Moment?

  
majority of AI developers use Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Perl Programming Leftovers

  
From the official site this past week

 
Software: Vivaldi, Barman, and More

  
new releases

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories for the day

 
GNUnet 0.22.0 and MediaGoblin 0.14.0 released

  
two GNU releases

 
libtool-2.5.2 released [beta]

  
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.2, a beta release

 
today's leftovers

  
BSD, GNU/Linux, and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
a mix of languages

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Red Hat mostly, even PR fluff

 
today's howtos

  
second batch of howtos for today

 
Android Leftovers

  
How to bring Google’s remarkable Pixel 9 reminder system to any Android device

 
Vantron HCAM26 WiFi HaLow IP camera offers up to 1km range

  
Vantron Technology provides a Yocto-based Linux SDK for the camera and a mobile app for remote view, but no other publicly available details are available about software support

 
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, Raspberry Pi Pico 2, 2GB Pi 5, and More

  
Raspberry Pi news

 
To a tiling WM user, apparently other GUIs are like wearing handcuffs

  
The  result is that all the GNU/Linux tiling WMs I've tried annoy me, because  they don't respect the existing Windows-based keystrokes for  manipulating windows

 
You can run a minimal Linux distro on Raspberry Pi’s new RP2350 microcontroller

  
Raspberry Pi’s new RP2350 microcontroller is a small cheap chip that powers the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 and other inexpensive development boards

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
All of these tools are released under a freely distributable license

 
A Detailed Introduction To Fedora Copr Repository

  
Understanding Copr: The Community-Driven Fedora Software Repository

 
On Rust, Linux, developers, maintainers

  
There's been a couple of mentions of Rust4Linux in the past week or two, one from Linus on the speed of engagement and one about Wedson departing the project due to non-technical concerns

 
7 things I never do with a new Linux installation (and why)

  
Linux is a powerful and user-friendly operating system that allows you to do far more than you can with Windows

 
Plan Less, Do More: Introducing Appointment By Thunderbird

  
We’re excited to share a new project we’ve been working on at Thunderbird called Appointment

 
Windows TCO: Olympics, Ransomware, Phishing, Dick’s Sporting Goods

  
Microsoft incidents

 
today's howtos

  
first batch for today

 
GNU Taler 0.13

  
elease of GNU Taler v0.13

 
Mesa 24.2.1 and Mesa 24.1.7, Direct3D Support in Vulkan

  
Some graphics news

 
Security Perils and Windows TCO

  
mostly Windows TCO tales

 
Pop!_OS Lead: Linux Developers are "Patronizing Pedantic Megalomaniacs"

  
And this all seems to stem... from Rust

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Latest Half a Dozen From LWN

  
now outside the paywall: FreeBSD, Linux, Python...

 
Jesse Taube Gets Linux Up and Running on the Raspberry Pi RP2350's Hazard3 RISC-V Cores

  
This Buildroot-based basic Linux distribution runs natively on the RP2350's Hazard3 RISC-V cores — albeit not very quickly.

 
Dolphin Emulator is creating an official Linux Flatpak for the Steam Deck GameCube and Wii emulation

  
Until now, if you wanted Dolphin on your Steam Deck it was possible, but only by virtue of a community-led project to compile the emulator in Linux to enable seamless integration with Valve’s handheld

 
Games, OpenSUSE, and Openwashing

  
today's leftovers, only 3 for now

 
Tor Browsers and Mozilla Fluff

  
Mozilla became very shallow

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming related picks, GNOME also

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintCast, and More

  
3 new videos/shows/episodes

 
Free Software Leftovers

  
includes analytical piece

 
Databases: PostgreSQL, SQLDump, and More

  
Some SQL related news

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
mostly from redhat.com

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
a share of Windows TCO tales

 
Software: Web-based SSH Clients, Qt Stuff, and Portainer

  
Some Free software updates

 
today's howtos

  
only 3 for now

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Pi, and More

  
Some hardware picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google rolling out Gmail Q&A on Android as ‘new way of searching your inbox’

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.7, Linux 6.6.48, and Linux 6.1.107

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.7 kernel

 
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
After a two-week delay, the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS release was published today by Canonical for all official flavors as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

 
Calligra 4.0 Office Suite Is Here with Qt 6 Port, New Sidebar Design, and More

  
KDE developer Carl Schwan announced today the release and general availability of Calligra 4.0 as a major release to this open-source office and graphics suite.

 
If Ubuntu Exists, Why Use Another Ubuntu-Based Distro? Here Are 5 Reasons

  
Did you know there's a whole ecosystem of Ubuntu-based distros, each with its own unique features and superpowers

 
Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements

  
Wireshark 4.4 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular network protocol analyzer software adding new features and improvements.

 
FreeBSD and Hardware

  
BSD leftovers

 
EDATEC ED-SBC2300 – A Raspberry Pi CM4-powered industrial Mini-ITX motherboard

  
As usual, the latest EDATEC industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 runs Raspberry Pi OS Desktop/Lite 32-bit/64-bit with the required drivers to support all features

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
Security centric news

 
Debate over “open source AI” term brings new push to formalize definition [Microsoft-sponsored Openwashing at OSI]

  
For the OSI definition to be relevant, it needs to acknowledge this unfortunate reality of how these models are trained

 
What is Zorin OS? Linux for People Who Don’t Want to Leave Windows

  
Switching from Windows to Linux can be intimidating, but Zorin OS is designed to make it easy

 
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints

  
Windows TCO

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
We evaluated AudioTube using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu

 
Linux Market Share Covered By Different News Sites

  
A recent report from StatCounter gives the Linux community hope that the open-source desktop is finally being taken seriously

 
Six Tips for Maximizing Desktop Screen Potential

  
Desktop software has many differences from mobile and embedded applications but one of the biggest and most obvious is the screen

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Amiga, and More

  
SparkPNT also

 
Need to transfer files between Linux machines? Here are 5 dependable solutions

  
If you have multiple Linux machines on your network and are looking for ways to transfer files between them

 
today's howtos

  
some more howtos for this morning

 
Toradex Introduces Verdin EVK and Aquila SoM Based on i.MX95 SoC

  
Designed for flexibility in development, the kit supports a variety of operating systems including Torizon

 
DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)

  
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized operating system based on Linux

 
These 5 Linux file managers are way better than your default

  
Not happy with your Linux distro's default file manager? Stop struggling and try something different

 
The 7 biggest practical differences between Windows and Linux for users

  
If you're considering a move from Windows to Linux, there are a few things you should know about before you do

 
GNU Screen 5.0 Terminal Multiplexer Brings New Commands, Revamped Authentication

  
GNU Screen 5.0 open-source full-screen window manager that multiplexes a physical terminal between several processes is now available for download with new commands and features.

 
Games: Frontline Crisis, Warside, Croc Legend of the Gobbos, and More

  
9 latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Programming/Development With R

  
R picks

 
today's leftovers

  
LibreOffice, Openwashing, and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
both Linux and GNU

 
today's howtos

  
mostly older, mostly videos

 
Videos and Audiocasts/Shows: New in Invidious and TLLTS

  
mostly videos

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and More

  
news on the hardware side

 
Red Hat: Oracle, OpenShift, RHEL, and More

  
some RHEl-centric news/fluff

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stuff

 
today's howtos

  
half a dozen howtos

 
Linus Torvalds Still Turns Down "AI" Hype/Ponzi Scheme

  
not easy to fool