Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Nim is a statically typed compiled systems programming language. It combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula. The syntax of Nim resembles that of Python.