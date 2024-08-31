posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024,

updated Aug 31, 2024



Quoting: Hip, Hip, Hooray! Elastic (Almost) Comes Back Home to Open Source - FOSS Force —

There was some unexpected good news yesterday. Elasticsearch and Kibana are again open source, available under the AGPL. Three years ago Elastic, the company behind the software, dropped open source in favor of Elastic License version 2 and Server Side Public License as its response to a dispute it was having at the time with Amazon Web Services.

More good news, as far as I’m concerned, is that Elastic doesn’t seem to be being dragged back to the open source table kicking and screaming. In fact, Shay Banon, the company’s founder and CTO, seemed to be as pleased as punch to be making the announcement yesterday on Elastic’s website.

“Elasticsearch and Kibana can be called open source again,” he said. “It is hard to express how happy this statement makes me. Literally jumping up and down with excitement here. All of us at Elastic are. Open source is in my DNA. It is in Elastic DNA. Being able to call Elasticsearch open source again is pure joy.”