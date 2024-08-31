posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024



Quoting: Zeek 7 Launches with Major Upgrades and New Features —

Zeek, a powerful open-source network security monitoring tool, has launched its latest version, Zeek 7, introducing a major overhaul of its core architecture and focusing on modernizing and modularizing the system.

One of the standout features in the new release is the revamped Telemetry framework. Previously reliant on Broker and CAF for its operation, the framework now integrates directly with Zeek using prometheus-cpp and civetweb.

This change facilitates Prometheus’s HTTP service discovery, allowing for efficient metrics scraping across all nodes in a cluster. This improvement replaces the previous model, which often hindered performance due to its reliance on custom aggregation to the manager node.