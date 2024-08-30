posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 30, 2024



Quoting: Vantron HCAM26 WiFi HaLow IP camera offers up to 1km range - CNX Software —

Vantron Technology provides a Yocto-based Linux SDK for the camera and a mobile app for remote view, but no other publicly available details are available about software support. Since the 900MHz frequency range needed for WiFi Halow is not commonly used in routers, you’ll also need a HaLow access point to connect the IP camera to such as the company’s HAP101 or HAP103 or third-party models like the AsiaRF AP7688-WHM. Another solution is to add a WiFi Halow USB adapter, mini PCIe module, or Raspberry Pi HAT that supports host mode to any computer or SBC with the necessary connectors or sockets.

We first wrote about 802.11ah Wi-Fi operating at 900 MHz for low-power IoT connectivity in 2014, and the standard got its WiFi HaLow commercial name in 2016, but adoption has been extremely slow. Its relatively high bandwidth compared to other low-power WAN standards like LoRaWAN and Sigfox makes it especially useful for long-range battery-powered IP or security cameras, and less so for things like sensors. There are very few WiFI Halow cameras available as companies mostly sell HaLow gateway for Ethernet-based IP cameras. Having said that, I can see Tuya offers some HaLow CCTV camera systems on AliExpress, and Lorex sells a few pricy systems on Amazon, but none are especially popular.