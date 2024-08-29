Programming Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ SWD Interface Simplifies Debugging
The proliferation of microcontrollers has made it easier than ever to add some smarts to a project, but sometimes there just isn’t enough space for headers on a board, or you feel a little silly soldering something that will get used to flash a program then languish inside your build. [Dima] wanted to make his boards easier to flash, and developed a PCB footprint and flashing tool pair that makes use of the mounting holes on his boards.
OBS: Improving notifications to stay informed about moderation reports
In the latest set of improvements coming to the content moderation feature we focused on improving the experience of moderators reviewing incoming reports. By including more information about the state of reports we make it easier for moderators to comprehend the user reported content in the notifications. This will lower the time the moderators need to respond to reports. Content Moderation is part of the beta program.
Rlang ☛ How to Use grep() for Exact Matching in Base R: A Comprehensive Guide
The grep() function is a powerful tool in base R for pattern matching and searching within strings. It’s part of R’s base package, making it readily available without additional installations.
grep() is versatile, but when it comes to exact matching, it requires some specific techniques to ensure precision. By default, grep() performs partial matching, which can lead to unexpected results when you’re looking for exact matches.
Understanding Comments in C: Why They Matter and How to Use Them Effectively
Comments play a critical role in programming, serving as notes within the source code that explain what the code does, why certain decisions were made, or how a particular function or module works. In C programming, comments are particularly important for making the code more understandable and maintainable. This article explores the significance of comments in C, different types of comments, best practices for using them, and how they can improve your codebase’s overall quality and readability.
Enhance your IoT dashboards with Arduino Cloud's new Image widget
The Image widget is a simple yet powerful addition to your Arduino Cloud toolkit.
With this new widget, you can either upload a static image in formats like GIF, JPG, or WEBP, with a size limit of 5MB or specify a URL where the image is located.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Notes from Pen & Teller’s Masterclass
I quite enjoyed Pen & Teller’s Masterclass (paywall, sorry!). I learned some practical card tricks that came in handy while we sitting in the airport waiting for a connecting fight with restless kids.
I also really enjoyed Pen & Teller’s reflections on the art of their craft. Here are a few points I wanted to write down.
Magic is a Playground For Determining What’s Real
One fundamental question we all have to ask ourselves is: how can I know what is and isn’t real?
Our eyesight is often our primary tool here — “I see it, therefore it is”.
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.5.4 LTS Released
Qt for MCUs 2.5.4 LTS (Long-Term Support) has been released and is available for download. This patch release provides bug fixes and other improvements while maintaining source compatibility with Qt for MCUs 2.5. It does not add any new functionality.
Barry Kauler ☛ JWM version 2.4.3.99 compiled in OE
EasyOS has Joe's Window Manager version 2.4.2. The latest release is 2.4.3; however, there has been activity on github since then, so I downloaded the latest source and gave it version number 2.4.3.99. Microsoft's proprietary prison Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub source is here: [...]
Python
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Couple of great Python podcasts
What makes Python special though isn’t just its syntax and standard library but its wonderful community. Meetups, conferences, community libraries and tools are what really makes me happy. There are also a lot of podcasts about Python and today I wanted to share some of my favorites with you.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto ☛ Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Fancy Titlebars
As of today, Mutter will style legacy titlebars (i.e. of X11 / Xwayland apps that don’t use client-side decorations) using Adwaita on GNOME.
Shadows match the Adwaita style as well, including shadows of unfocused windows. These titlebars continue to follow the system dark and light mode, even when apps don’t.
Should make using legacy apps a little less unpleasant
