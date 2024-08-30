Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and Destination Linux

video: https://youtu.be/7LaucZiOnFE

On this weeks episode we’re going to discuss an open-source decentralized mesh network you’re absolutely going to want to be apart of. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Also this week, we’re going to discuss some major changes coming to the Surveillance Giant Google Play Store for Android. Plus we got some GNU/Linux Gaming, and our Software Spotlight, and more. Now let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!

00:01:48 Community Feedback

00:07:44 An Alternate P2P Mesh Internet

00:26:22 News: Zero Day Attack on Mac and Linux

00:38:14 Mobile News: Major Changes Coming To Surveillance Giant Google Store

00:45:06 Gaming: Mute Crimson DX

00:53:10 Software Spotlight: Firedragon

01:01:56 Outro