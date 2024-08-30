Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and Destination Linux
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 574: Hypervisor Determination
Antithesis: Pioneering Deterministic Hypervisors with FreeBSD and Bhyve, Our slowly growing Unix monoculture, The six dumbest ideas in computer security (2005), Video Edition notes on OpenBSD, Full-featured email server running OpenBSD, ever heard of teaching a case study of Initial Unix?, and more
Destination Linux 385: Meshtastic: Go Off-Grid But Stay Connected with this device
video: https://youtu.be/7LaucZiOnFE
On this weeks episode we’re going to discuss an open-source decentralized mesh network you’re absolutely going to want to be apart of. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Also this week, we’re going to discuss some major changes coming to the Surveillance Giant Google Play Store for Android. Plus we got some GNU/Linux Gaming, and our Software Spotlight, and more. Now let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!
Download as MP3 (https://aphid.fireside.fm/d/1437767933/32f28071-0b08-4ea1-afcc-37af75bd83d6/52cf88a8-0330-47f4-a456-90e7a8409b8b.mp3)
00:01:48 Community Feedback
00:07:44 An Alternate P2P Mesh Internet
00:26:22 News: Zero Day Attack on Mac and Linux
00:38:14 Mobile News: Major Changes Coming To Surveillance Giant Google Store
00:45:06 Gaming: Mute Crimson DX
00:53:10 Software Spotlight: Firedragon
01:01:56 Outro