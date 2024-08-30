posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 30, 2024



Quoting: On Rust, Linux, developers, maintainers —

There's been a couple of mentions of Rust4Linux in the past week or two, one from Linus on the speed of engagement and one about Wedson departing the project due to non-technical concerns. This got me thinking about project phases and developer types.

I will regret making an analogy, in an area I have no experience in, but let's give it a go with a road building analogy.

Let's sort developers into 3 rough categories. Let's preface by saying not all developers fit in a single category throughout their careers, and some developers can do different roles on different projects, or on the same project simultaneously.