posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 30, 2024



Quoting: A Detailed Introduction To Fedora Copr Repository —

Ever wanted to try a new software that isn't officially part of Fedora? Or maybe you're a developer looking to share your creation with the Fedora community? That's where Fedora Copr Repository comes in!

Copr is a special place within the Fedora ecosystem where you can find and share custom-built software packages. It's like a community-run store for Fedora users, offering a vast collection of applications and tools that go beyond the standard offerings.

In this detailed guide, we are going to learn what Copr is, how it works, and its features and functionalities.