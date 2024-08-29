today's leftovers

Unlike Windows and macOS, the Linux landscape is teeming with countless distributions that bring their own set of unique features to the table. But with so many options, you're bound to have a distro or two as your favorites. Personally, I find it quite difficult to hone in on one distro. Instead, I have several options that I cycle through depending on my needs. For example, I love NixOS' unique (and downright eccentric) nature in my coding-oriented projects, while Pop_OS! is my go-to choice when I want to use an Nvidia GPU inside Linux. However, I'm also quite fond of Debian's stable nature, and even prefer it over Ubuntu. Then there's Q4OS, which can rejuvenate any old PC when combined with the ultra-light Trinity desktop environment. But that's just me being indecisive after years of distro-hopping. What about you?