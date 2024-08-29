today's leftovers
CISA/Security
CISA ☛ 2024-08-27 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
CISA ☛ 2024-08-27 [Older] Versa Networks Releases Advisory for a Vulnerability in Versa Director, CVE-2024-39717
CISA ☛ 2024-08-26 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
CISA ☛ 2024-08-23 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog for Versa Networks Director
Distributions
XDA ☛ What's your favorite Linux distro?
Unlike Windows and macOS, the Linux landscape is teeming with countless distributions that bring their own set of unique features to the table. But with so many options, you're bound to have a distro or two as your favorites. Personally, I find it quite difficult to hone in on one distro. Instead, I have several options that I cycle through depending on my needs. For example, I love NixOS' unique (and downright eccentric) nature in my coding-oriented projects, while Pop_OS! is my go-to choice when I want to use an Nvidia GPU inside Linux. However, I'm also quite fond of Debian's stable nature, and even prefer it over Ubuntu. Then there's Q4OS, which can rejuvenate any old PC when combined with the ultra-light Trinity desktop environment. But that's just me being indecisive after years of distro-hopping. What about you?
Wesley Moore ☛ 2024-08-25 [Older] Australian Chimera Linux Mirror
Openwashing
So, You Have Your 20-Page Open Source Strategy Doc. Now What?
In the planning phase for a new Open Source strategy, talk to every single stakeholder across the business, asking questions and building trust and credibility.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Three things I learned at KubeCon + AI_Dev China 2024
KubeCon China 2024 was a whirlwind of innovation, community and technical deep dives. As it often happens at these community events, I was blown away by the energy, enthusiasm and sheer amount of knowledge being shared.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Asia Conference 2024 in Taipei – Government Migration and Community Experiences Sharing
Our Taiwanese community reports back from a recent event: The LibreOffice Asia Conference 2024 was held in Taipei from 2 – 3 August. This conference was suspended for several years due to the pandemic and was relaunched in Indonesia last year.
