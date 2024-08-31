Databases: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and JameSQL
-
The Register UK ☛ MongoDB dunks on PostgreSQL after Q2 success
Speaking as the company announced its second quarter results – which beat expectations with revenue up 13 percent to $478.1 million – CEO Dev Ittycheria claimed that recent success had partly been down to competitive wins against PostgreSQL, the system that became the most popular database among professional developers last year, according to a Stack Overflow survey.
-
James G ☛ Implementing a transaction log for JameSQL
JameSQL, my NoSQL database, was designed to be an in-memory data store. I use the tool for my blog search engine. The current architecture is as follows: [...]
-
LWN ☛ Understanding the Postgres Hackers Mailing List Language
Reading an established open-source project's developer mailing list may leave new contributors wishing they had a decoder ring. Greg Sabino Mullane has written up a valuable explainer for those new to the PostgreSQL hackers (pgsql-hackers) mailing list that may also be useful for decoding other lists as well: [...]
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_hint_plan v1.7.0 Released
The pg_hint_plan development team is pleased to announce pg_hint_plan 1.7.0. This release of pg_hint_plan adds compatibility with PostgreSQL 17, and includes various improvements and bug fixes. For more details, see the release notes. This new major version includes the following new features: [...]