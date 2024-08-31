Kernel: Bootlin, QR Gimmicks, and Intel

Debian 12.7 is here only two months after Debian 12.6 as the sixth point release of Debian Bookworm. Yes, sixth, because Debian 12.3 was never released so it doesn’t count. Like previous updates, Debian 12.7 is powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported until December 2026.

Shotcut 24.08 makes rendering subtitles on videos easier and quicker via the new Subtitles panel that’s accessible from the View > Subtitles menu. This can be used to add subtitles to a project on the Timeline (not on the playlist or clips).

To ensure a safe upgrade process for existing Ubuntu LTS users, Canonical opens the upgrade path from the previous Ubuntu LTS release to the new Ubuntu LTS release about six months after the launch of the latter, once it publishes the first point release, in this case, Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS.

Designed as a collection of security patches and software updates that have been released since April 2024, the Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS point release is here for those who want to deploy Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories during or after the installation.

Highlights of Wireshark 4.4 include automatic switching of profiles by associating a display filter with a configuration profile, support for Lua 5.3 and Lua 5.4, the ability to implement display filter functions as libwireshark plugins, and the ability to translate display filters to pcap filters.