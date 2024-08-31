Kernel: Bootlin, QR Gimmicks, and Intel
Bootlin ☛ Debugging, tracing and profiling training updated with new eBPF content
Back in January 2023, we announced the availability of a new Bootlin training course “Linux debugging, profiling, tracing and performance analysis”, initially developed and taught by former Bootlin engineer Clement Léger.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux Kernel 6.12 sees optional QR code during kernel panics
On the other hand, Linux 6.12’s kernel panic QR code will give you more in-depth and useful information. So, even if your Linux PC refuses to open anymore and you’re always hit with a kernel panic, you can just scan the QR code to see what’s wrong with the PC. This would make troubleshooting more user friendly, and it would also make it easier for developers and end users to work together when trying to fix a deeper issue.
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel To Push Out Xe2 Graphics Enablement At Linux By Default In Upcoming 6.12 Kernel
Intel is expected to introduce " out-of-the-box " support for the next-gen Xe2 graphics architecture at Linux, allowing upcoming Lunar Lake CPUs & Battlemage GPUs to work flawlessly.