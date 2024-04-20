today's leftovers
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Adds Developer Tools to Extend DevSecOps Reach
Red Hat added three new developer tools, expanding its DevSecOps portfolio for building secure cloud-native applications.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ Android features I'm envy of as an iPhone user
Since 2015, my daily driver phone is an iPhone. In this almost a decade, I have been closely following the moves of the only iOS alternative, Google’s Android.
Despite my preference for iOS, there are good ideas on the other side of the turf that I would like to be copied by Apple.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Freshening up the Knowledge Base for spring 2024
Hello, SUMO community!
This spring we’re happy to announce that we’re refreshing the Mozilla Firefox Desktop and Mobile knowledge bases. This is a project that we’ve been working on for the past several months and now, we’re ready to finally share it with you all!
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 555: Poudriereing Fashion Company Apple Silicon
Kubernetes and back - Why I don't run distributed systems, NetApp’s strategic contributions to FreeBSD: a deep dive into upstreaming efforts, Make your own E-Mail server - Part 2 - Adding Webmail and More with Nextcloud, Poudriere on Fashion Company Apple Silicon, One less Un*xy option for 32-bit PowerPC, and more
