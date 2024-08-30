Mesa 24.2.1 and Mesa 24.1.7, Direct3D Support in Vulkan
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 24.2.1
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 24.2.1 is now available.
If you find any issues, please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
The next bugfix release is due in three weeks, on September 18th. (The extra week is because I'll be on holiday; normal 2-week schedule will resume for the following releases.)
Cheers, Eric
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 24.1.7
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 24.1.7 is now available.
This is the last release of the 24.1 series. Users are encouraged to switch to the 24.2 series to continue receiving bugfixes.
Cheers, Eric
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 24.2.1 and Mesa 24.1.7 open source drivers now available
The Mesa team just released bug fix updates to the two most recent driver series with Mesa 24.2.1 and Mesa 24.1.7 now available.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wine's Direct3D to Vulkan translation library vkd3d 1.13 out now
The Wine team have just release vkd3d version 1.13, an update for their own Direct3D to Vulkan translation library.