Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
'Something Has Gone Seriously Wrong,' Dual-Boot Systems Warn After Microsoft Update
With Microsoft maintaining radio silence, those affected by the glitch have been forced to find their own remedies. One option is to access their EFI panel and turn off secure boot. Depending on the security needs of the user, that option may not be acceptable. A better short-term option is to delete the SBAT Microsoft pushed out last Tuesday. This means users will still receive some of the benefits of Secure Boot even if they remain vulnerable to attacks that exploit CVE-2022-2601.
Windows aug. 13 update broke my Ubuntu system!
Yesterday (aug. 13) I updated Windows 10 on my 8 year old MSI laptop. After a reboot I was presented with a black screen with a very tiny text saying:
"Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation Something has gone serously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation" Note the wrong spelling (seriously) was in the message, not me!
The only way to resort this was to disable secure boot. Is there a way to fix this without reinstalling my Ubuntu system and enable secure boot?
Note: Windows and Ubuntu are on separate SSD:s. I've seen some answers on the web, but I did not understand how to go further. I'm 74 years old with two strokes behind me so any explanations have to be simple. If it's possible :-)
“Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Microsoft update
Last Tuesday, loads of Linux users—many running packages released as early as this year—started reporting their devices were failing to boot. Instead, they received a cryptic error message that included the phrase: “Something has gone seriously wrong.”
The cause: an update Microsoft issued as part of its monthly patch release. It was intended to close a 2-year-old vulnerability in GRUB, an open source boot loader used to start up many Linux devices. The vulnerability, with a severity rating of 8.6 out of 10, made it possible for hackers to bypass secure boot, the industry standard for ensuring that devices running Windows or other operating systems don’t load malicious firmware or software during the bootup process. CVE-2022-2601 was discovered in 2022, but for unclear reasons, Microsoft patched it only last Tuesday.
[...]
The incident is the latest to underscore what a mess Secure Boot has become, or possibly always was. Over the past 18 months, researchers have unearthed at least four vulnerabilities that can be exploited to completely neuter the security mechanism.