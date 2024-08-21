Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints

Yesterday (aug. 13) I updated Windows 10 on my 8 year old MSI laptop. After a reboot I was presented with a black screen with a very tiny text saying:

"Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation Something has gone serously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation" Note the wrong spelling (seriously) was in the message, not me!

The only way to resort this was to disable secure boot. Is there a way to fix this without reinstalling my Ubuntu system and enable secure boot?

Note: Windows and Ubuntu are on separate SSD:s. I've seen some answers on the web, but I did not understand how to go further. I'm 74 years old with two strokes behind me so any explanations have to be simple. If it's possible :-)