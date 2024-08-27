Calligra 4.0 Office Suite Is Here with Qt 6 Port, New Sidebar Design, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 27, 2024



The biggest change of Calligra 4.0 is a modern look and feel thanks to the port to Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6, and the major UI overhaul featuring a new sidebar design, which is available for the Calligra Words, Calligra Sheets, and Calligra Stage components.

Calligra 4.0 also introduced a new design using a “frameless style” to the initial window that appears when opening one of Calligra’s components, a more consistent design to the content of each sidebar tab, a more streamlined toolbar, cleaner settings dialogs, and a new toolbar pop-up menu for accessing custom shapes.

