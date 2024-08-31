Another Summer Ending...

TODAY is the last day of August! How time flies! It has in fact been 11 weeks since we turned 20!

In more recent days we served around 650,000 requests in the new site (and thousands in the Gemini capsule) as we continue to grow both in size (of the site; pages are only added, not removed) and in reach. We attribute some of this to the growth of GNU/Linux in general. There are more users out there, hence more interest in it.

Linux has just turned 33 and next month GNU turns 41. Next year the GNU Manifesto and the FSF turn 40... █