Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming/Development

Working in software consulting for nine years, I’ve gotten to work on teams with all kinds of different processes. Some have very heavyweight waterfall processes. Some have no processes at all. Some have tried scrum and have moved to kanban, or tried kanban and have moved to scrum. When I join a team I try not to bring too many preconceptions. There isn’t just one right process; any of these approaches can work for a team. (Except waterfall, obviously!)

Instead of recommending just one approach, over time I’ve seen a pattern of what are the most essential elements of a project process to work effectively together. These are the elements that, when absent, I feel the pain the most. And when they are introduced, they are the elements that result in the biggest improvement in delivering reliable software quickly.