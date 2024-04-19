Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming/Development
Chris Enns ☛ Ghost Redirects Error on Upload
If you use Ghost and want to redirect visitors to your website to a different post, page, or file you have to use the Redirects option in the Settings menu. There's a support page for Redirects that walks through all the options.
Medevel ☛ Experience the Power of Blocky: Your Free Ad-blocker and DNS Proxy Solution
Introduction to Blocky!
Blocky is an open-source local network DNS proxy and ad-blocker developed in Go. Its features include the blocking of DNS queries with external lists for ad-blocking and malware protection, as well as the allowance of whitelisting. It allows the definition of allow/denylists per client group, such
Programming/Development
Josh Justice ☛ Four Essentials for an Effective Software Development Process
Working in software consulting for nine years, I’ve gotten to work on teams with all kinds of different processes. Some have very heavyweight waterfall processes. Some have no processes at all. Some have tried scrum and have moved to kanban, or tried kanban and have moved to scrum. When I join a team I try not to bring too many preconceptions. There isn’t just one right process; any of these approaches can work for a team. (Except waterfall, obviously!)
Instead of recommending just one approach, over time I’ve seen a pattern of what are the most essential elements of a project process to work effectively together. These are the elements that, when absent, I feel the pain the most. And when they are introduced, they are the elements that result in the biggest improvement in delivering reliable software quickly.
Eric Bailey ☛ Invisible success
I spent a decent amount of time last year helping to create a table component.
Tables are complicated to make. They’re even more complicated to make accessible. I’m proud of our efforts here, especially because I think we went about making it the right way:
Marcel Kolaja ☛ Formal Methods: Just Good Engineering Practice?
Earlier this week, I did the keynote at TLA+ conf 2024. My message in the keynote was something I have believed to be true for a long time: formal methods are an important part of good software engineering practice. If you’re a software engineer, especially one working on large-scale systems, distributed systems, or critical low-level system, and are not using formal methods as part of your approach, you’re probably wasting time and money.
Because, ultimately, engineering is an exercise in optimizing for time and money.
Paweł Grzybek ☛ Promise.try to improve error handling and sync/async interoperability | pawelgrzybek.com
A few months ago, I published “Deferred JavaScript promises using Promise.withResolvers”, which explains a modern way of dealing with one of the cumbersome chores as old as the Promises in JavaScript. Following the trend of adding to the specifications features that simplify our programs, today is about the upcoming Promise.try, which is quickly progressing through the ECMAScript proposals stages.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Build efficient Bash scripts with templates
Sysadmins facing repetitive tasks, take control with Bash scripting. This guide dives into the fundamentals, equipping you to automate tasks and improve your workflow. Write efficient Bash scripts and harness the power of automation.
