BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and More

The FreeBSD Foundation, a public charity dedicated to supporting the FreeBSD operating system, today announced the release of Version 1 of the FreeBSD Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) Attestation for its partner organizations that have contributed at the Silver level and above.

The SSDF is a key resource for entities working with the US Government, facilitating compliance with NIST SP 800-218 Section 4e as recommended by the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in consultation with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This initiative aligns with the goals of Executive Order 14028, issued by the Biden Administration in May of 2021, and Memorandum M-22-18, issued in September of 2022, aimed at enhancing national cybersecurity.