BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and More
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Foundation Delivers V1 of FreeBSD SSDF Attestation to Support Cybersecurity Compliance – FreeBSD Foundation
The FreeBSD Foundation, a public charity dedicated to supporting the FreeBSD operating system, today announced the release of Version 1 of the FreeBSD Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) Attestation for its partner organizations that have contributed at the Silver level and above.
The SSDF is a key resource for entities working with the US Government, facilitating compliance with NIST SP 800-218 Section 4e as recommended by the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in consultation with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This initiative aligns with the goals of Executive Order 14028, issued by the Biden Administration in May of 2021, and Memorandum M-22-18, issued in September of 2022, aimed at enhancing national cybersecurity.
Jesper Wallin ☛ Full-text search of the OpenBSD manual pages
Amazing documentation for a heck of a long time!
Undeadly ☛ Coming soon to a -current system near you: parallel raw IP input
This all boils down to faster packets, due to the system's now ever more increasing ability to fully utilize multiple cores to process network traffic.
Testing is of course still appreciated, but this code is anyway destined to be in the next release.