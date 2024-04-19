Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and PCBs
Arduino ☛ The best maker software by experience level
Today’s makers have access to the most advanced materials, resources, and support in history, and it’s improving all the time. The downside is that finding the right software can sometimes feel confusing and overwhelming. There are seemingly endless options, all with different attributes and advantages.
In this article, we’re here to help make things easier. We’ll walk you through the best software for makers at each experience level — beginner, intermediate, and expert — and help you identify the right software for your needs.
CNX Software ☛ $15 Waveshare 1.69-inch IPS touch LCD module works with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ESP32, STM32, and other platforms
The Waveshare 1.69-inch IPS touch LCD is a 1.69-inch rounded display with 240×280 resolution and a 262K color range. The display driver (ST7789V2) and touch controller (CST816T) are integrated on-board and rely on SPI and I2C interfaces that make it compatible with popular platforms such as Raspberry Pi, Arduino, ESP32, STM32, and more. Previously we have covered many similar display modules like the MaTouch ESP32-S3, T-RGB ESP32-S3, and ESP32-S3 Round SPI TFT.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Dice Master 2000 allows visually impaired gamers to keep playing
The Dice Master 2000 is built around Raspberry Pi Pico. It features Braille labels on each button, making it tactile and user-friendly for visual impaired players. With the push of a button, the device announces the type of die selected, as well as verbally reporting the result of each roll, ensuring that the player can participate fully in tabletop gaming without relying on sight.
Tom's Hardware ☛ 'World's smallest' Wii is the size of a deck of cards, uses custom PCBs
A Nintendo Wii is successfully converted into the size of a deck of playing cards, and how to do it yourself is shared on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .