Mastodon Tale

I’ve copped negative feedback before when mentioning my preference for permissive [sic] licences like BSD/ISC/MIT, and my sympathy for people stuck using commercial software. But this was the first time I was openly described as being a corporate shill, a defender of capitalism, and enforcing serfdom onto those who are scared of freedom. It was their ideology espoused in its pure, uncut form, and I’ll admit it was a bit scary.

I get that they want to change the world, and they see the GPL as a means to achieve this. But I want to be crystal clear here: my experience over the last couple of days has evaporated any residual sympathy I had for their cause. This wasn’t just an ineffectual waste of time, it was actively counterproductive to their goals. GNU/Fail.

This vocal subset don’t represent the views of everyone who supports Free Software, nor do they condone the actions of those hellbent on making their wider community look obtuse, or worse. But my lesson here is to block and move on. There’s nothing to be gained from a conversation, and I have better uses of my time.