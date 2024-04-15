postmarketOS in 2024-04: Grant applications and again, more TCs!

Apr 15, 2024



It is always fascinating to learn where postmarketOS ends up being used. This month we learned how one does various cool things with their Sxmo powered phone while travelling around the world on bike! Listen to the interview with magdesign in the latest podcast episode if you are curious. Now let's get to all the other amazing things that happened since the last blog post.

As it might be known to the reader, since December 2023 Clayton has been devoting 100% of his work time to postmarketOS. And since the beginning of this month Pablo is now also able to invest a big chunk of his work time into doing postmarketOS development!

This is of course incredible for the project - more people working on it means getting more things done faster. We still need to reach a sustainable strategy for financing this work though. Right now it works by "setting personal savings on fire" in combination to applying for grants, none of which are approved yet (more on that below). Long term we would ideally be able to cover their costs to work on postmarketOS from donations, but there is still a long path ahead! Thanks to all the amazing people who are donating via our OpenCollective we are already able cover important costs, e.g: the post-FOSDEM hackathon and all of our infrastructure costs, which is amazing!

