KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released Ahead of the KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 12, 2024



Highlights of KDE Frameworks 6.1 include a new filter for the icon chooser dialog so you can see only symbolic icons, or no symbolic icons, improved keyboard navigation in Kirigami sidebars powered by the GlobalDrawer component, and a bigger size of the “Get new Plasma Widgets” dialog.

The Plasma System Monitor app has been updated to make charts appear correctly on computers with 10+-year-old Intel GPUs, improve the “Horizontal bars” graphs in various System Monitor widgets to use the right colors, and fix glitchy horizontal lines on graphs and charts when using a fractional scale factor with certain Intel GPUs.

Read on